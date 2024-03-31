Atlanta weather: Severe storms threat Tuesday ahead of cold snap

Georgia should be beautiful for Easter Monday, but a change is on the way from late Tuesday into early Wednesday with the threat of severe thunderstorms along a powerful cold front.

The workweek will start with partly cloudy skies and a high near 81.

Wind gusts of up to 20 mph could be expected.

The temperatures dip to around 65 heading into Tuesday.

Tuesday’s severe weather threat

Extreme northwest Georgia is at a threat level 2 out of 5, while the rest of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, will be under a threat 1 out of 5.

The biggest threat is damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph, but large hail and the possibility of a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thunderstorms will move into Georgia after sunset, but there will be a low-end chance of a few showers arriving during the late afternoon and early evening.

The brunt of the system's impact will be felt across north Georgia through the overnight hours before tapering off shortly after sunrise Wednesday.

Cold snap in Georgia

North Georgia will be a lot drier once the front moves through, but also a lot cooler.

Highs will be in the 60s, warming as the week progresses.

Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The clouds will stay away for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.