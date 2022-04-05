Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:44 PM EDT until TUE 8:45 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:33 PM EDT until TUE 11:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:42 PM EDT until WED 1:03 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:31 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:16 PM EDT until WED 5:08 AM EDT, Forsyth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM EDT, Irwin County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Irwin County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County

Metro Atlanta feels effects of heavy rain, wind from strong storms

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Two trees fall on different homes in DeKalb County neighborhood

A tree crashed through the living room of a DeKalb County woman's home. Later in the day, another tree fell and clipped a home and crushed a car.

ATLANTA - A line of severe thunderstorms brought down power lines and trees while causing flooding Tuesday in some areas of metro Atlanta. 

The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings in metro Atlanta. There were reports of damage from possible tornadoes in West and Middle Georgia. 

Residents across the southeast noted damage and hazards as the storms moved toward Georgia. 

Lightning strikes in metro Atlanta

Tree sliced through DeKalb County home

A woman heard a loud bang and found tree limbs coming through the roof of her home into her living room. Officials think a lightning strike felled the tree.

On Lloyd Road in DeKalb County, a woman said lightning struck a tree, causing it to fall on her home. 

She said she found three limbs invading her living room through the roof.

In Cherokee County, firefighters reported a couple of lightning strikes at two homes and flooding streets in Woodstock.

In Cherokee County, firefighters reported a couple of lightning strikes at two homes and flooding streets in Woodstock.

Flooding across metro Atlanta

Flooded Water Tank Road in the Macedonia subdivision in Cherokee County.

First responders across metro Atlanta urged drivers to use caution on roadways. 

Water Tank Road was flooded briefly in Cherokee County.

Cobb County police warned George Busbee Parkway was affected by floodwaters, but damage was minimal by around 3 p.m.

Flooding at Peachtree Creek in Buckhead area.

Peachtree Creek in Atlanta flooded the sidewalk and street nearby. 

Trees, power lines down in metro Atlanta

Intown Atlanta felt affects of damaging winds. 

A tree fell and landed on power lines in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood. 

Storm damage, possible tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama

Southern Alabama drenched by severe storm

A band of heavy storms headed for Georgia poured on this southern Alabama town. Rain was blown sideways across a parking lot northeast of Montgomery.

Before the line of storms reached Georgia, the system hammered parts of Mississippi and Alabama. Heavy rain caused flooding and there were reports of high winds.

Wind blew rain sideways across a parking lot in Wetumpka, Alabama, northeast of Montgomery.

South Alabama intersection floods, cars attempt to steer through pool of water

Severe storms brought some flooding to Southern Alabama. Drivers tried to navigate the water-filled streets.

In Atmore, Alabama, water was seen rising at a busy intersection. 

In Newton, Mississippi, a possible tornado passed through the area Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service is working to confirm a tornado touched down. 

Intense wind and rain in Mississippi

Heavy rain and damaging winds in Mississippi. Possible tornadoes passed through parts of the state.