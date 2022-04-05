Metro Atlanta feels effects of heavy rain, wind from strong storms

A line of severe thunderstorms brought down power lines and trees while causing flooding Tuesday in some areas of metro Atlanta.

The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings in metro Atlanta. There were reports of damage from possible tornadoes in West and Middle Georgia.

Residents across the southeast noted damage and hazards as the storms moved toward Georgia.

Lightning strikes in metro Atlanta

On Lloyd Road in DeKalb County, a woman said lightning struck a tree, causing it to fall on her home.

She said she found three limbs invading her living room through the roof.

In Cherokee County, firefighters reported a couple of lightning strikes at two homes and flooding streets in Woodstock.

Flooding across metro Atlanta

Flooded Water Tank Road in the Macedonia subdivision in Cherokee County. (Provided by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

First responders across metro Atlanta urged drivers to use caution on roadways.

Water Tank Road was flooded briefly in Cherokee County.

Cobb County police warned George Busbee Parkway was affected by floodwaters, but damage was minimal by around 3 p.m.

Flooding at Peachtree Creek in Buckhead area. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Peachtree Creek in Atlanta flooded the sidewalk and street nearby.

Trees, power lines down in metro Atlanta

Intown Atlanta felt affects of damaging winds.

A tree fell and landed on power lines in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood.

Storm damage, possible tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama

Before the line of storms reached Georgia, the system hammered parts of Mississippi and Alabama. Heavy rain caused flooding and there were reports of high winds.

Wind blew rain sideways across a parking lot in Wetumpka, Alabama, northeast of Montgomery.

In Atmore, Alabama, water was seen rising at a busy intersection.

In Newton, Mississippi, a possible tornado passed through the area Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service is working to confirm a tornado touched down.