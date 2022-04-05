Georgia severe weather: Enhanced risk of strong thunderstorms, tornadoes Wednesday

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking another round of storms to move across the region late Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible from southern portions of Alabama and Georgia into northern Florida, where damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible.

North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta, has an enhanced threat of severe weather: damaging winds, possible tornadoes, hail and heavy rain.

The models are still trying to a handle on the exact timing and location of the strongest storms activity, but it appears the greatest threat for severe weather for the FOX 5 viewing area will be along and north of the I-85 and I-20 corridors between sunset on Wednesday and sunrise on Thursday.

GEORGIA SEVERE WEATHER: RECAP OF TUESDAY STORM DAMAGE

The primary concern for round two will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out at this time. Metro Atlanta and communities north of the city are currently under an enhanced risk for severe weather for Wednesday's event.

The combination of rain from these two storm systems, up to 3 inches of rainfall in less than 48 hours, increases the risk for localized flash floods.

Threat of heavy rain, flash flooding

Not only is severe weather expected, but there could also be areas of heavy rain across the South through midweek.

A broad area of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall could drench areas from the lower Mississippi Valley to the southern Appalachians and northern Florida.

Locally higher amounts over 3 inches are possible where any heavier bands of rain stall for a period of a few hours or longer.

While this should help to alleviate ongoing drought conditions from the Southern Plains to parts of Louisiana , there could be instances of flash flooding in portions of the Southeast and the southern Appalachians, where soils remain saturated after a wetter-than-average March.

Active stretch for tornadoes

While the frequency of tornadoes typically increases during the spring , this recent stretch has been more active than usual.

A record-breaking 249 reports of tornadoes were tallied in March, besting the previous record of 225 reports from March 2012. That's more than 2.5 times the monthly average. Sixteen different states had at least one tornado report last month.

