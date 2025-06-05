Help pick who sings national anthem for the Peachtree Road Race

article

The Brief The Atlanta Track Club wants you to vote for who sings the "Star-Spangled Banner" before this year's Peachtree Road Race. You can vote through June 15 on the club's 5 finalists and 5 junior finalists The winner will be announced on June 16.



The traditional beginning to any sporting event in the United States is the singing of the national anthem, and now you have a chance to vote on who sings it before the Peachtree Road Race.

What we know:

The Atlanta Track Club picked 5 finalists to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Wednesday.

The finalists are Rachel Walker, Laura Martin, Tiffany Nimmons, Rachel Norman and Jon Ingram.

You can also vote for the person who will sing the national anthem before the Chick-fila-A Peachtree Junior the day before.

The junior finalists are Violet Bove, Taylor-Brinae Lane, Cadence Tran, Aaliyah Benjamin and Leigha McBride.

What you can do:

Each contestant submitted a video of them singing the national anthem as a part of the track club’s "Oh Say Can You Sing" competition. The videos are now available on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s website, and they want you to vote on who you want to perform. Voting runs through June 15.

What's next:

We will know who wins the contest on June 16.

The adult with the most votes will perform on July 4 before the running begins.

The junior contestant with the most votes will perform on July 3.

Dig deeper:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Four Fellers were the winners of the 2024 contest. (Paul McPherson/Atlanta Track Club)

Last year's performers were the Four Fellers, a local barbershop quartet who delivered an a cappella rendition of the national anthem, and 10-year-old Dior J. Portis at the Peachtree Junior.