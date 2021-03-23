Mercedes-Benz Stadium to become Southeast’s largest COVID-19 vaccination site

The Southeast's largest COVID-19 vaccination site will soon be located right in downtown Atlanta.

Starting Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be able to distribute 42,000 vaccines a week - or 6,000 a day.

The project, which is a collaboration between FEMA, the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County, the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the stadium.

The White House says that the site will be run by mostly federal staff with help from the state and local governments and will run seven days a week for at least eight weeks.

The expansion comes days after hundreds of Fulton County educators got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the stadium.

"I'm really excited now that I've actually gotten the first one," teacher Samantha Lowe said. "It's neat that we're on our way to being normal again."

Officials told FOX 5 that they have thousands of open appointments for those waiting to get their shots.

Officials say they chose the site due to Fulton County's place in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index, which takes into consideration socioeconomic status, minority status, transportations, languages, and more.

Currently, Georgians who are eligible for vaccination include healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders, judges and court staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, parents of children with complex medical conditions, adults age 55 or older, and individuals with certain medical conditions.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, you can sign up through the Georgia Department of Public Health or by calling the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at 888-457-0186 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All vaccinations are by appointment only.

