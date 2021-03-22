Fulton County teachers to get COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Fulton County School District is beginning a major project to vaccinate its teachers and school staff Monday.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., teachers will be able to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of Project Vaccination 2021.

The six-day event is by appointment only.

While teachers are rolling up their sleeves, students will be remote learning in waves.

Fulton County elementary students will be remote through Wednesday, middle school students will be remote Wednesday and Thursday only, and high schoolers will learn virtually Thursday and Friday.

Along with vaccinating school employees, Mercedes-Benz will continue vaccinating Georgians who are eligible.

That's good news for many who have been struggling to get their first dose.

Officials say the stadium has thousands of appointment times available for those who are eligible, which include healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders, judges and court staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, parents of children with complex medical conditions, adults age 55 or older, and individuals with certain medical conditions.

FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense have also brought in additional resources making it possible to vaccinate 42,000 Georgians a week.

To learn about Project Vaccinate 2021 and to register for the vaccine, click here.

