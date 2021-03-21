More COVID-19 vaccination appointments become available for Georgians

Officials are urging those eligible to sign up to get their COVID-19 vaccinations as thousands of appointment slots are open.

"I’ve been waiting for over a month. Every week. No resolve," Fred Sherwood said.

Many people have been waiting for their chance to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

The Mercedes-Benz Community Vaccination Center is hosted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is operated by the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and the Fulton County Board of Health. FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense have brought in additional resources making it possible to vaccinate 42,000 Georgians a week.

Officials said they currently have thousands of appointment times open for those eligible and need you to sign up.

The site is open seven days a week and President Biden’s Advisors promise to provide transportation to and from the site will be a priority.

Guidelines on who is eligible to receive vaccines have expanded to those 55 and older as well as those with underlying health conditions.

"I’m not in a terrible hurry where I have to have it together but I would like to have a date where I can have one.," Sherwood said.

State officials warned of COVID-19 line jumpers, who are taking advantage of the system and jumping ahead of those who truly need the vaccine.

"Before jumping the line, people should consider how they would feel if their grandmother or their friend caring for a medically fragile child were not able to get a vaccine and became ill because someone wouldn’t wait their turn."

