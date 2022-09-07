Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery moved to Georgia prison

The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood have been moved from federal prison to a Georgia facility.

Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County in late August. The prison acts as a central hub where convicted felons can start their sentences until space is available at other locations throughout Georgia.

The prison also houses Georgia inmates who are designated Under Death Sentence - better known as on death row.

LAWYER: ARBERY SHOOTER FEARS HE'LL BE KILLED IN STATE PRISON

FOX 5 has also obtained new mugshots for the three convicted men showing them each with their heads shaved and wearing white T-shirts.

Earlier in August, a judge sentenced the McMichaels to life in prison after they were found guilty of committing federal hate crimes. Bryan, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The McMichaels were previously sentenced to life without parole in state court for Arbery’s murder and had asked the judge to divert them to a federal prison to serve their sentences, saying they were worried about their safety in the state prison system. Bryan had sought to serve his federal sentence first. The judge declined all three requests.

AHMAUD ARBERY'S KILLERS SHOWED ‘SO MUCH HATRED,’ JURY FOREMAN SAYS

Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury's verdict. (Photo by Stephen B. Morton-Pool/Getty Images)

The father and son armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan, a neighbor, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery with a shotgun. The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar, but investigators determined he was unarmed and had committed no crimes.

During the February hate crimes trial, prosecutors fortified their case that Arbery’s killing was motivated by racism by showing the jury roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made disparaging comments about Black people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.