Record-breaking Memorial Day travel expected at Atlanta airport on Friday

Memorial Day travel is soaring to new heights at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta.

On Thursday morning, TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport broke a record by screening 33,000 passengers between midnight and 8 a.m., and Friday is expected to be even busier.

Officials project 106,000 people to make their way through Atlanta's TSA checkpoint on Friday - shattering the record set in February 2019 for the Super Bowl,

Travelers leaving town on Friday morning told FOX 5 that they came prepared for long lines.

"[We were expecting] chaos - honestly chaos - and we were worried because we had so many bags and luggage, but now that's taken care of." Kemelly Freitas told FOX 5's Brooke Zauner. "We can relax now."

Travelers are seen ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

The peak travel period for the official start of summer began on Wednesday and will continue through the weekend.

TSA officials say they hope to keep security lines less than 30 minutes long.

Airport officials are encouraging travelers to check parking options before heading for their flights.

Like every year, they also encourage you to get to the airport early - 2 hours before a domestic flight and 3 hours for international travel.

While the airport's MARTA station was closed for renovation for the last few weeks, it has reopened just in time for the rush.