Hartsfield-Jackson airport named world's busiest airport once again

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has once again clinched the title of the world's busiest airport, according to the latest rankings released by Airport Council International (ACI).

Hartsfield-Jackson has held the top position every year except 2020 for more than two decades.

In 2023, ATL welcomed a staggering 104.7 million passengers, marking an impressive 11.7% increase from the previous year. However, that figure is still 5% below ATL's pre-pandemic total in 2019.

In April 2024, ATL welcomed 5.2 million, which was 3% per day more than last month, according to OAG.com.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing the significance of ATL's success for the city's economic vitality and global connectivity.

"ATL’s success is Atlanta’s success and being home to the world’s busiest airport underscores our city’s economic vitality. It is a testament to our global connectivity and an affirmation of our city’s place on the world stage. This accolade celebrates not just the Airport’s success but the collective spirit and hard work of every individual who contributes to our city’s lifeblood, and my vision of Moving Atlanta Forward," Dickens said.

Airport General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari attributed the accomplishment to the dedication and passion of the entire ATL team, highlighting their shared vision of excellence and service.

Transportation Committee Chair Byron Amos emphasized the recognition as a catalyst for continuous improvement and innovation, reaffirming the commitment to maintaining and enhancing the ATL experience.

The other top 5 busiest airports were Dubai International, Tokyo International, London Heathrow and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Dubai took the No. 2 ranking for the first time this year, according to ACI. Last year, it was ranked No. 5.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holds a significant economic impact of $66 billion in the state and is consistently recognized for its excellence in various aspects of airport operations. For more information, visit www.atl.com.



