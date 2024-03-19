Unregistered rideshares at Atlanta’s airport ‘extremely dangerous’ for passengers

Cracking down on unauthorized rideshare operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport might seem like another scofflaw, but airport officials say it is dangerous for travelers moving through the world's busiest airport.

Ahead of the busy spring break travel period at the Atlanta airport, Atlanta Police and ATL Enforcement performed an undercover operation targeting those who are non-registered rideshare drivers.

The airport says six people were cited for operating without the proper registration and several others were arrested for violating airport regulations.

Officials are cracking down on unregistered rideshare drivers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport which police call "extremely dangerous."

Unauthorized rideshares at Atlanta airport continues

The undercover operation took place on Friday, March 15, but days later it was still a problem. On Tuesday, March 19, FOX 5 reporter Tyler Fingert was at the airport reporting on the story when he was approached by three people offering rides.

Driver: "Already have a driver."

Reporter: "It’s illegal to do that."

Driver: "I had a customer, but he didn’t show up."

FOX 5 blurred the driver’s face because he was not caught by Atlanta police, but officers are trying to crack down on the growing problem of unregistered rideshare drivers. The man in the car was not the only person we caught trying to pick up riders.

Why is unregistered ridesharing a big issue?

Passengers say it is shocking this is happening.

"It's very dangerous if anybody would get in anybody's car and nobody has any tracking information on it," said Natosha Sutton.

"It is concerning that they would try to pick people up, it's also concerning that people would actually get in the car with someone that's approaching you," said Jennifer Gross.

Atlanta police says it is taking the problem seriously.

"It's extremely dangerous," said Major Kelley Collier III, the Atlanta Police Airport Commander. "These individuals have not been vetted through the rideshare companies."

Major Collier says some of the people caught are repeat offenders.

"We think the monetary gains are what keeps them coming," he said.

While police say the concern is safety, Uber and Lyft drivers say it takes away from the legitimacy of what they are doing.

"It's not fair to me as a driver, part-time, they're trying to take business away instead of going through the app," Sutton said.

APD says it will continue to stop illegal rideshare drivers.

The airport says if you are approached, call the police, and report it.

The rideshare companies also recommend you confirm the driver’s name and license plate before getting into any vehicle.