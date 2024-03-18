Unauthorized rideshares cited in Atlanta airport crackdown

article

Unauthorized rideshare operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were the target of a crackdown last Friday.

The Atlanta Police Department, alongside ATL Enforcement, collaborative effort resulted in the citation of six individuals for operating as non-registered rideshare drivers. Two odf those violations attempted to escape detection but were quickly identified by officers.

Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari lauded the operation's success, stating, "This successful operation highlights our unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals within our airport. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to enforce regulations and maintain the highest standards of service excellence."

APD Airport Precinct Maj. Kelley Collier Ill echoed Bheodari's sentiments, praising the seamless execution of the operation and its significant outcomes. "Our team and ATL Enforcement worked tirelessly to execute this operation seamlessly, and the results speak for themselves. We remain vigilant in our efforts to identify and apprehend individuals who disregard airport regulations, defending the well-being of our passengers and the integrity of our operations."

This recent initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy by the Atlanta Airport Police Department and ATL Enforcement to deter and apprehend those engaged in illegal rideshare activities.

Airport officials did not release the names or details of those cited.

The operation was conducted without any injuries or property damage.