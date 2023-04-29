Meet the new Forest Park chief of police

Forest Park has a new police chief and FOX 5 Atlanta recently sat down with him to talk about his plans for Forest Park.

Brandon Criss was unanimously voted into the position by the city council.

Criss describes his style of service as involved, caring and compassionate.

He is asking the community to give him a chance to show them that they can count on him.

Criss got his start in law enforcement in the city of Riverdale as a police officer. He worked his way up to investigator and then became the assistant deputy chief for Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Criss says that he is focused on officers being physically present in the community. He also says he realizes that morale needs to be improved in the police department.

Criss will be sworn in next week.

