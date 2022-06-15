Man arrested, getaway drive on the run after series of store robberies in McDonough

Antwaun Thomas is a suspect in several armed robberies of Dollar General stores across the metro Atlanta area.

McDonough police nabbed the 18-year-old earlier this week, after he reportedly held up three Dollar Generals.

"It was a quick plan, quick thinking on our officers' part. They did a great job implementing a plan to get the officer in place to the third location," said Major Kyle Helgerson.

Major Helgerson said the suspect struck in about a two-mile radius.

He reportedly held up a store on Huntington Drive at around 8 am, then struck again at a Dollar General on South Zack Hinton Parkway about 10 minutes later.

"A tactical plan was then implemented by our supervisory staff to send an officer to a third Dollar General, thinking he might try to rob that one as well," Helgerson said."

The store on North Zack Hinton Parkway was near the first two crime scenes. That's where his luck ran out.

"When the officer showed up, upon his arrival, he interrupted a robbery in progress and was able to take the suspect into custody without incident." said Helgerson.

Thomas is being held at the Henry County Jail. Police continue the search for a second suspect identified as the getaway driver.