Man arrested after series of armed robberies in McDonough

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
McDonough
FOX 5 Atlanta
McDonough police escort 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas from a Dollar General store he is accused of robbing on the morning of June 14, 2022.

McDonough police escort 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas from a Dollar General store he is accused of robbing on the morning of June 14, 2022. (McDonough Police Department)

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough said they arrested a man in a series of armed robberies at area Dollar General stores. The robberies all happened Tuesday morning.

Antwaun Thomas, 18, was charged with armed robbery.

McDonough police escort 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas from a Dollar General store he is accused of robbing on the morning of June 14, 2022. (McDonough Police Department)

McDonough police escort 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas from a Dollar General store he is accused of robbing on the morning of June 14, 2022. (McDonough Police Department)

McDonough police said officers were able to interrupt the final robbery in progress and take Thomas into custody.

Investigators said officers were able to connect all three robberies to Thomas.

Antwaun Thomas

Antwaun Thomas (McDonough Police Department)

Police have reached out to other law enforcement agencies to see if he is linked to other robberies across metro Atlanta.

Thomas was booked into the Henry County Jail.