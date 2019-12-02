McDonough police trying to solve double teen murder mystery

Investigators in McDonough are trying to solve a double murder mystery where the bodies of two teens were discovered on Thanksgiving morning in a car. Now they need the Public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for their brutal deaths.

It’s now an empty cul de sac on New Orleans Way in McDonough but on Thanksgiving morning police had secured it as a crime scene after the murders of 18-year old Savannah Fulmer and her boyfriend 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson. Jaimie Alvarado told FOX 5 News he saw the silver four-door car, parked oddly in the cul de sac, as he headed to the store around nine in the morning.

“About 10:30 we got back and it was a crime scene so it was like I thought it looked funny but I really didn’t pay it attention,” said Alvarado.

Detective William Poss, with the McDonough Police Department, said Savannah Fulmer and Dahmir Robinson were both found shot to death in a vehicle belonging to a family member of Savannah in the cul-de-sac.