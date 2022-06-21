McCormick defeats Trump-backed Evans for 6th district Republican nomination

Emergency room physician Rich McCormick won the Republican primary for Georgia's 6th congressional district on Tuesday, defeating Trump-backed lawyer Jake Evans in the runoff, according to the Associated Press.

RESULTS: GEORGIA PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION

That race revolved around accusations by each candidate that the other is insufficiently conservative.

The 6th and the 10th are both heavily Republican districts.

