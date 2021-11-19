Mayor says city program provide 'structure' for young entrepreneurs

As she promised, Keisha Lance Bottoms has found some jobs for teens who crowded intersections trying to get motorists to hand over a buck for a bottle of water.

"Many of them have that hustle spirit," the mayor said, during a media briefing to emphasize initiatives for children.

Bottoms noted a myriad of ugly incidents involving a segment of the water boys.

In a few instances, there have even been crimes committed. Also, some children have been struck running in and out of traffic. The mayor called for a review and her team identified hundreds of children who went into intersections.

With help from the philanthropic community, teens can sign up for work, including mentoring opportunities at organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs. The boys are given a stipend of $200. a month.

"We felt they just needed structure," the mayor said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS