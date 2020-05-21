Mayor releases 5-phase plan to reopen Atlanta

article

Atlanta’s mayor released her official plan to reopen the city late Thursday evening.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the five-phased reopening plan was drawn from the recommendations of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Reopening Atlanta and is based on “milestone metrics and recent data, not arbitrary dates.”

The mayor said if the current downward trend continues, the city could shift into Phase 2 as soon as next week.

In a release sent to FOX 5, the mayor’s office wrote:

“During Phase 2—the ‘easing’ phase—the City will allow private, small groups of 10 or fewer to meet with social distancing requirements, while keeping the necessities of cautiousness and vigilance at the forefront of City operations. “

The mayor stressed the city and City Hall will not be reopening during Phase 2.

A COVID-19 Atlanta Reopening Dashboard has been created for the public to see the process towards the different phases.

The full list and metrics of the reopening phases can be found here.

