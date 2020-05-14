Atlanta mayor cites progress in slowing spread of COVID-19

Atlanta's mayor is citing progress in the fight to slow the spread of coronavirus and believes it is time for next steps.

Keisha Lance Bottoms told city council members Thursday it is time for "phase two" of the city's messaging about the virus.

With conditions in the street changing, and the reopening of the state by the governor, a growing number of individuals are deciding to leave their homes.

"We still have to say, 'be careful'", the mayor said.

Bottoms said she is pleased the rate of the deadly infections, at least, is slowing. The mayor believes that has only taken place as a result of "aggressive actions" citizens have taken.

Bottoms continues to advise against staging large gatherings whether in public or in your own backyard.

