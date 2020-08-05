Mayor Bottoms issues orders reforming Atlanta police's Use of Force

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced several administrative orders Wednesday on the Atlanta Police Department's Use of Force.

According to the mayor's office, the orders are based upon the recommendation of an advisory council focusing on police practices in the 5 key areas: mission, vision, values; standard operating procedures; governance; community partnerships; and reporting and transparency.

This latest round of executive orders from the mayor comes one day after the Atlanta City Council passed a resolution to overhaul the city’s police policies in the wake of the Rayshard Brooks shooting death.

In a statement released to FOX 5, Mayor Bottoms said:

“The collective effort underway with the Atlanta Police Department (APD), our community and partners to reform our City’s use of force policies will continue to position the police department as a national model for modern policing.

Advertisement

Thank you to the members of the Use of Force Advisory Council for developing a roadmap that will help strengthen APD and build trust between law enforcement and our communities.”

The mayor in June signed a series of administrative orders to reform the use of force within the Atlanta Police Department. Those actions included establishing an advisory council to make recommendations for reform.

SEE ALSO: Atlanta City Council passes police use of force reform resolutions

A total of seven new administrative orders were announced Wednesday restructuring a variety of police practices including directing the Chief Operating Officer to work with the police department to develop officer training and allow the COO to help increase public transparency and create a dashboard showing use of force trends within the department.

A full description of each administrative order can be read below: