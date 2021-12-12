Mattie's Call issued for missing 78-year-old DeKalb County man

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 78-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Leroy Howard was last seen Sunday in the 1900 block of Columbia Drive, the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Howard is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, brown jeans, and blue sneakers.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the DeKalb County Police SVU at 770-724-7710.

