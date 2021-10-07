Mattie's Call for 75-year-old Canton man last seen driving pickup truck in Gwinnett County

article

Deputies are searching for a missing 75-year-old Cherokee County man who was last seen Thursday. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Ron Kissel was last seen walking in the Cotton Creek Drive in the Macedonia community just east of Canton, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said a pickup truck parked nearby is also missing.

Investigators said after going door-to-door, reviewing nearby home surveillance videos, and checking area businesses, they believe Kissel left the area in the white Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck with Georgia tag BXG7486. Deputies said it was spotted by a traffic camera in Gwinnett County around 3:32 p.m.

Kissel is described by deputies as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white and brown button-down shirt.

Deputies said Kissel has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

