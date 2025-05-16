MARTA launches $230M overhaul of Five Points Station, transforming Atlanta’s transit hub

The Brief MARTA is initiating a $230 million renovation of the Five Points Station, starting with relocating bus operations and preparing the site for infrastructure upgrades. The project includes demolishing the existing concrete canopy and constructing a new one, along with community spaces and a centralized bus hub to enhance functionality and rider experience. Despite initial plans to close the station during construction, public feedback led MARTA to keep an entrance open throughout the project, although it won't be completed by the 2026 World Cup.



Major changes are coming to Atlanta’s transit hub as MARTA begins a $230 million overhaul of the Five Points Station downtown, with construction set to start Saturday and continue for about four years.

The renovation will transform the central station where all MARTA rail lines converge. The first phase involves relocating bus operations and preparing the four-acre site for significant infrastructure upgrades.

"The first phase will be moving the buses off of Alabama Street," said MARTA spokesperson Greg Giuffrada. "Then we're going to begin securing the site around the four acres of the Five Points MARTA property."

A key component of the project includes demolishing the massive concrete canopy over the station. In its place, MARTA plans to add a new canopy, community spaces, and a centralized bus hub designed to improve long-term functionality and rider experience.

"This is much more than aesthetic," Giuffrada said. "It really is a functional necessity for us to get a new canopy over this station, to protect it from the elements, so that all of our trains, all of our equipment underneath, are protected and can keep running without water intrusion."

Starting Saturday, riders will only be able to access the station and board buses from the Forsyth Street side. Some changes to bus stops will take effect immediately, while others are scheduled for June.

Initially, MARTA proposed closing the entire station during construction. However, public outcry from commuters and city leaders led to a revised approach.

"We heard a lot of criticism about that, a lot of pushback," Giuffrada said. "We went back and readjusted our plan to make sure that we kept an entrance open the entire time."

Greg Johnson, a regular MARTA rider, said he’s already preparing for the disruption. "It’ll be alright. And that this is the main area. Oh, Five Points, you know, so everybody comes here is going to be a problem," he said. "I come from the airport from South Side, College Park. So I have to make a way around it."

Despite efforts to maintain some access during the project, MARTA officials now say the renovation will not be completed in time for the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the city.

MARTA bus service at Five Points Station

Beginning May 17, 2025, the following bus detours will go into effect.

The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street

3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue [Schedule]

21 – Memorial Drive [Schedule]

40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown [Schedule]

49 – McDonough Boulevard [Schedule]

55 – Jonesboro Road [Schedule]

107 – Glenwood [Schedule]

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb [Schedule]

813 – Atlanta University Center [Schedule]

Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard [Schedule] (stops near Five Points on Marietta Street)

42 – Pryor Road [Schedule]

816 – North Highland Avenue [Schedule]

The following routes will terminate at Georgia State Station:

21 – Memorial Drive

42 – Pryor Road

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

The following routes will terminate at King Memorial Station:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

813 – Atlanta University Center

899 – Old Fourth Ward

The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:

816 – North Highland Avenue

Bus routes operated by regional transit partners may have schedule changes related to this project. Please visit partner websites to learn more: CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress.

MARTA rail service at Five Points Station

Street-level access will be maintained on Forsyth Street.

Elevators at the street and platform levels will remain open.

Rail service and rail transfers are unchanged. This project will not affect rail schedules, but single-tracking may be required for other MARTA projects.

Some night closures of the entrance may be necessary in the future. These will be communicated well in advance.

Customer Services

Beginning June 6, 2025, the following offices will temporarily relocate: Location details will be provided soon.

MARTA Police precinct

Ride Store

Lost & Found

Reduced Fare

MARTA HOPE

The following station amenities will close June 6, 2025:

Restrooms. Proceed to nearby stations for restroom access:

GWCC/CNN Center (Westbound): "SMART" restrooms with remote access

Peachtree Center (Northbound): Restrooms on north concourse level

Georgia State (Eastbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level

West End (Southbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level

Station Soccer

Community garden

MARTA Market

Information booth

Tunnel to federal buildings

Officials say the long-term benefits will be worth the temporary inconvenience.

