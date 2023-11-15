Mark Meadows requests delay in Georgia election interference case trial

article

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is requesting a delay in his election interference case.

Meadows was charged along with 18 alleged co-conspirators for interfering in the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

The deadline changes would apply to a pair of pre-trial deadlines.

The 4-page motion requests that one of the deadlines -- set for Dec. 4 -- be moved to Feb. 5.

Meadows' attorneys are preparing to go before the 11th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 15 in an effort to overturn a lower federal judge's opinion that Meadows must stand trial alongside his fellow co-defendants in Fulton County.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee will possibly consider the request during a Dec. 1 hearing that has been scheduled to consider requests from Trump's lawyers and others on motions to dismiss the underlying charges.

There are now 15 co-defendants remaining in the Fulton County case after 4 others pleaded guilty. The remaining co-defendants have pled not guilty. n

A trial date hasn't been scheduled yet for the remaining defendants, including former President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants were indicted Aug. 14 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and other charges related to the 2020 election results in Georgia. The grand jury indictment was issued following a 2-and-1/2-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a recommendation for indictment by a special grand jury earlier in the year.

Offenses listed in the indictment include an alleged request from Trump to Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to alter votes. Other charges include making false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to defraud the state, and perjury, among others.