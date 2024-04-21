Manchester High School student killed in Columbus, another student injured

A student at Manchester High School in the Meriwether County School System was killed during a shooting late Saturday night in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the shooting took place near Macon and Lake Shore roads. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found two vehicles with bullet holes and two people who had been shot.

Both gunshot victims were taken to Piedmont Hospital. Daryus Bryant died of his injuries at 12:53 a.m. April 20.

The other victim, Clarence Flavors, was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown.

Meriwether County School System posted about Bryant's death on Facebook. They described him as an "exceptional young man who excelled in both athletics and academics." They also said that his passing would "undoubtedly cause concern and raise questions within our community." The school system plans to provide on-campus resources for students.

They also asked the community to keep the other student injured in their thoughts and prayers.

Bryant appears to have played for the Manchester High School Blue Devils football team and was a member of the school's track team.