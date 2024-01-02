Arrest made in tragic shooting death of Georgia high school football star Brandon Smith

article

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a Meriwether County football player who was found dead a day before his team was scheduled to play in the state championship last month.

A’darius Jashawn Williams, 19, of Manchester, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Brandon Smith.

Smith was last seen alive on Dec. 7, 2023, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He was reported missing two days later. The next day, his body was found behind a home along 3rd Avenue in Manchester.

Investigators immediately suspected foul play was involved. The Manchester Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the shooting death, which eventually led them to Williams.

Investigators say Williams shot Smith during an argument. It was not clear how the two knew each other.

He was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

Who is Brandon Smith?

Friends of Brandon Smith learned about his "tragic and untimely death" through the Meriwether County School System.

He attended Manchester High School and played on the defensive line of the school's football team.

In the letter, Meriwether Schools Superintendent Robert Griffin and Manchester High School Principal Suzie Neal said that they were "heartbroken" by the news.

Teammates from Manchester High School honor 17-year-old defensive line Brandon Smith, whose body was found the day prior to the state championship game, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 11, 2023. (FOX 5)

"Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed," Griffin and Neal wrote.

Smith is remembered as a "loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field."