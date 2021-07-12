Manager for aspiring rapper speaks about Cobb County triple homicide, felony charges

The Cobb County golf pro killed last weekend was laid to rest Monday in Dunwoody. Gene Siller is one of three men 23-year-old aspiring rapper Bryan Rhoden is accused of murdering.

Police have not said what the motive is behind two of the killings. Investigators believe Siller saw a crime taking place at the Pinetree Country Club and was shot because of it.

FOX 5 spoke to Rhoden's manager about the serious charges he's facing. D'Andre Veal said he wanted to extend his condolences to the families of the three victims as well as make it known that, from his perspective, police have the wrong man.

"He initially came to me like 'Hey, I'm trying to do things right, trying to make a change, make an impact," Veal said of Rhoden.

Veal began representing Rhoden, who goes by the stage name B Rod, earlier this year. But allegations of being responsible for a triple murder isn't the impact Veal had in mind for Rhoden.

The 23-year-old rapper is in the Cobb County jail being held without bond. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and kidnapping for the triple homicide on July 3. Rhoden's arrest warrant said he bound two of his victims with tape during the killings.

"I know emotions are high. I know everybody wants justice. Everybody wants to see whoever is responsible for this crime punished," Veal said.

Investigators arrested Rhoden only hours after the shootings in Chamblee on unrelated charges. At the time of his arrest, Chamblee Police said Rhoden had a large sum of money which they confiscated. He was then released on bond.

Officers used that to set up a sting and get him back to the precinct last Thursday.

"From my standpoint, just logically speaking, does it sound like someone who would have committed a crime of that nature, that severity voluntarily walks back into a police station to retrieve their his belongings. That doesn't make any sense," Veal explained.

In 2016, as a student at Georgia State University, Rhoden and another person were charged in a double shooting that detectives said happened during a drug deal. He was indicted. However, the district attorney decided not to prosecute.

"If everything came to light then they'll know why a lot of that stuff was unjust and why he was free to walk away from it because it's just a lot of crazy circumstances," Veal said.

In January 2020, according to court documents, Rhoden was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement and accused of punching an officer and elbowing another when he tried to flee from officers with the drug interdiction unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They stopped him for suspected drug activity. This case is still ongoing in Clayton County.

In May of 2020, Atlanta police arrested Rhoden for distracted driving and possession of marijuana. The case is still open.

Then in August of 2020, he was arrested and charged with felony reckless driving in Indiana.

Rhoden entered a guilty plea and spent 20 days in jail.

"He was done with reckless behavior, done with all the stuff the media is trying to portray," Veal detailed.

Rhoden has hired veteran defense attorney Bruce Harvey to represent him.

Investigators have not released information about a motive in the shooting. Rhoden is due back in court later this month.

