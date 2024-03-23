Man with gun shot inside Roswell bar by police, according to Roswell PD

A man with a gun inside a bar was shot by a Roswell police officer around 1 a.m. March 23, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Police say they received multiple calls from patrons and staff at Mazzy's Sports Bar and Grill on Alpharetta Highway who said an unruly patron with a gun was pointing it at people. When officers arrived, they encountered a 34-year-old man with a gun just inside the bar's front doors.

Despite commands to drop the weapon, the man allegedly aimed the gun at the officers. In response, he was shot by one of the officers.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He has not been identified at this time.

The Roswell Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate per standard procedure.

There were 3 shootings overnight involving metro Atlanta police officers or deputies. A high-speed chase that started in Alabama ended with a shootout in Haralson County and a man with a gun was shot and killed in Snellville after a traffic stop.

