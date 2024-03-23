High-speed chase overnight ends in Georgia with shootout with driver

article

A high-speed chase that started near Birmingham, Alabama, ended with a shootout in Haralson County overnight.

According to Haralson County Sheriff's Office, they received a report about the chase shortly before 4 a.m. March 23. Deputies positioned themselves at the Georgia state line on Interstate 20 and joined the pursuit when it entered Georgia.

The chase came to a halt when the vehicle spun out a mile marker 2. At that point, the driver opened fire on deputies and other officers, who returned fire.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said no law enforcement members were injured but did not say if the driver, who has not been identified, was shot.

Interstate 20 was closed down following the shooting. Traffic was still being impacted shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday. A FOX 5 photojournalist observed that traffic was backed up for several miles into Alabama.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate and will release additional information.

There were 3 shootings overnight involving metro Atlanta police or deputies. The other two shootings involved a man with a gun who was shot and killed by police in Roswell and a man who was shot after a traffic stop in Snellville.