Man dead after shooting involving Snellville police officers early Saturday morning

A man is dead after being pulled over around 4 a.m. March 23 by the Snellville Police Department on US 78 (West Main Street) at Fountain Drive near Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

According to Snellville PD, an officer told the driver who was pulled over that he was under arrest and told him to get out of his car.

When the car's door opened, the driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head.

The Snellville police officers reportedly attempted to talk the driver into putting his gun down.

The driver ultimately fired his weapon and the officers returned fire, according to the police department.

The driver suffered a gunshot to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure.

There were 3 shootings overnight involving metro Atlanta police officers or deputies. A high-speed chase that started in Alabama ended in Haralson County in a shootout and a man with a gun was shot by police officers in Roswell.