Man whose gun accidentally fired in Atlanta airport turns himself in, police say

Police said a man whose gun allegedly fired accidentally at a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport security checkpoint on Nov. 20 has turned himself in.

The Atlanta Police Department said 42-year-old Kenny Wells was taken into custody at Clayton County Jail, charged with carrying a weapon or long gun at a commercial service airport, reckless conduct, discharging of firearms on property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said Wells disobeyed instructions and grabbed his firearm at a security checkpoint. He allegedly rushed out of the terminal with the gun in a bag, as hundreds of fearful travelers hit the floor believing the commotion might be an active shooter.

Police searched trash cans on the south side section of the facility and found a discarded black 9-millimeter handgun.

The shot caused chaos at the airport, with passengers running for safety and not sure what was going on. The Transportation Security Administration said after the incident at least three people were injured after airport officials said there was no active shooter threat and airport passengers and employees were safe. Officials said that one person required assistance from EMS after they said they fell in the airport atrium. Two other people complained of shortness of breath, police say.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

