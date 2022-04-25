Man wearing distinct shirt reported missing from Smyrna shopping center

article

The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a man last seen Monday morning near a shopping center on Cumberland Boulevard.

Police said Thomas Eli Cato is 60-years-old and has been missing from The Promenade Shopping Center since 5 a.m.

He is about six feet tall and 180 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Picture Perfect Renovations LLC" written on it.

Police said Cato is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

If you have seen Cato, call 911 or call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.