Man wearing bible verse on shirt as he robbed store with AR-15-style rifle arrested

An armed robbery suspect in Peachtree City, who robbed a Peachtree City Circle K with an AR-15-style rifle while wearing a hoodie with a bible verse on it, has been arrested.

The gun-wielding man was made famous this past summer because of his sweatshirt that read "Love Never Fails."

Peachtree City Police say it was good work by the detectives. Also, it was good cooperation from local businesses, apartment complexes, and churches that provided video surveillance which helped them piece the case together.

Police released body cam video from early Tuesday morning of the arrest of 21-year-old Kaden Lowry at his grandparent’s house in Fayetteville.

Kaden Lowry, 21, accused robbing a Peachtree City Circle K with an AR-15 style rifle while wearing a hoodie with a bible verse on it, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2024. (Peachtree City Police Department)

He is accused of robbing a Circle K on Crosstown Road in Peachtree City in July. On Oct. 15, police say he allegedly returned to the same Circle K with the rifle and robbed it again. This time, police say a glimpse of his SUV was captured on a nearby business surveillance camera.

"They were able to find a suspect vehicle that left the general area of the location at the time shortly following his departure from the store," said Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt.

Police say more than a dozen businesses as well as two churches provided video surveillance similar to this clip, which showed a white SUV speeding past. With the type of car and the direction of travel, investigators say they were able to identify Lowry as the SUV owner.

A Peachtree City Special Response Team raided his grandparents’ house where police say he lived and arrested him.

Police say they found incriminating evidence that pointed to him, including the rifle as well as the sweatshirt with the words "Love Never Fails."

"Fortunately, we were able to locate that which was just another hard piece of evidence that shores up the fact that we have the right guy in custody and should not have future incidents involving him," said Lt. Hyatt.

Police say Lowry is charged with two counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime.