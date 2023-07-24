Man wearing bible verse on hoodie robs Peachtree City Circle K with AR-15-style rifle

article

A man wearing a hoodie with a bible verse on it robbed a Peachtree City Circle K with an AR-15 style rifle, police say. Now, he is on the run having broken one of the Ten Commandments.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning at the Circle K on Crosstown Drive at Joel Cowen Parkway. Peachtree City Police say the thin-built, light-skinned man pointed his rifle at the clerk and demanded she fill up his bag full of cash from the register.

The man got away with about $100, police say.

Peachtree City Police released this photo of an armed robbery at the Circle K along Crosstown Drive on July 24, 2023. (Peachtree City Police Department)

The man, who pay say is about 5-feet-8-inches tall, was wearing all black, except for his hoodie, which reads "Love never fails," a famous bible verse from 1 Corinthians 13:8.

The man spent only a couple of minutes robbing the store before fleeing the scene. Police say he was last seen walking towards the Wendy’s parking lot.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes the man or may have any information about this armed robbery should email Sgt. Brad Milstein at bmilstein@peachtree-city.org.