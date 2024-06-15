Overturned ambulance blocks road near I-85 ramp

An ambulance crash near an I-85 ramp caused a delay in traffic Saturday evening.

The fire department, police and a tow truck responded to the scene on Clairmont Road in Brookhaven while crews worked to get the overturned vehicle turned right side up at around 6:30 p.m.

By 6:36 p.m., the scene began to clear, some traffic was allowed to flow, and the ambulance was towed away at 6:47 p.m.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Overturned ambulance on I-85.

It's still not clear what caused the American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance to crash.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about this incident, including whether anyone was injured.