Multiple people injured in series of crashes on I-75 in Bartow County, Life Flight responds

Multiple lanes on I-75 were shut down due to a series of crashes on the interstate Saturday night. It happened in Bartow County between mile markers 283 and 288.

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office, Life Flight and other first responders rushed to the site of the crash where there were multiple victims.

Motorists are encouraged to use Allatoona Dam Road/Red Top Mountain exits in Emerson and Main Street in Cartersville as alternate routes.

It's not clear when the roadway will be cleared and reopened.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working on learning more information about the crashes. It's not clear exactly how many people were involved.

