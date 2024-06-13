Atlanta weather: Father's Day weekend to be hotter than normal, air quality alert

Father’s Day weekend looks like it is going to be a hot one in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Highs will be reaching above 90 degrees both days.

Atlanta hotter than normal

This weekend’s temperatures are above average for this time of year.

"The last few days of spring are here, and if we were in September, it would feel quite nice. But we're gearing up for the heat in the coming days and weeks," said FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley.

Friday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with a high of around 95, well above the average high of 87.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON X, FORMERLY TWITTER

Temperatures will remain high, with the mid to upper 90s anticipated on Saturday. Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be near record highs.

There is a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm on Father's Day and Monday due to the heat and increased humidity, but it should not affect plans significantly.

By Monday, the weather will turn hot and dry again, marking the official start of summer with the summer solstice.

Atlanta Code orange smog alert

This spike in temperature has led to a smog alert day, coded orange for the metro area, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

Those who are sensitive to ozone, or may have heart and lung disease, should reconsider outdoor activities during the heat of the day. Parents might want to also limit outdoor activities for children during the late afternoon and early evening hours, when concentrations are typically the highest.

Tracking the tropics

As we enter the early stages of hurricane season, attention is turning to the tropics.

A plume of tropical moisture off the Florida coast is causing showers and thunderstorms, with heavier rain expected in South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure area northeast of this moisture plume with a 20% chance of development.

More concerning is an area in the lower Gulf of Mexico, showing a 40% chance of development over the next week.

This region is a known breeding ground for early tropical activity due to warm sea surface temperatures.