Man wanted for 2022 murder at Westmar Student Lofts arrested in NY
article
ATLANTA - A man wanted for murder and on Atlanta Police Department's most wanted list has been arrested.
APD says Juvon Johnson was arrested on Sept. 9 in Suffolk County, New York, during a traffic stop.
Johnson was wanted in connected to the murder of 24-year-old Jarvis Curtis on April 10, 2022. The murder happened in the Westmar Student Lofts on West Marietta Street.
Another man, 22-year-old Carl Penn, turned himself in on May 12, two days after police filed for a murder warrant.
Johnson will be extradited to Atlanta.