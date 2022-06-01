Marietta Street murder suspect in custody, police working to ID person of interest

One suspect in an April 10 murder of at 24-year-old at an Atlanta apartment complex is in custody, and police are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest.

Police found Jarvis Curtis shot and killed at around 5 a.m. at Westmar Student Lofts located on West Marietta Street. Police believe the shooting was drug-related and said early in the investigation detectives had identified at least one person of interest.

Police said 22-year-old Carl Penn turned himself in to Fulton County Jail on May 12, two days after police filed for murder warrants against him. Police have filed warrants and are still looking for a second suspect.

Police shared an image of a third person of interest.

Anyone with information can report it to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .