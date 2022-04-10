Person dies from gunshot wound near student lofts in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a person died from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday morning near an apartment complex off of West Marietta Street.
Atlanta Police Department officers went to the scene at 5 a.m. on Sunday to 800 West Marietta Street and found a person shot, who later died from their injuries.
Police said homicide investigators examined the area.
It's unclear what led up to the gunfire.
Police have not identified a victim or provided details about a possible suspect.
The address that police responded to matches Westmar Student Lofts.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
