Man stabbed in downtown Atlanta overnight, dies at hospital

A man is dead after being stabbed around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Centennial Olympic Park NE and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW.

Atlanta Police say their officers found a male with multiple stab wounds at the scene. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are working the case and trying to find out why he was stabbed and by whom.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.