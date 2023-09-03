Man shot during College Park road-rage incident remembered by family

A balloon release was held for road-rage victim Jovan Cook on Saturday.

Police say 37-year-old Cook was shot in the head at the intersection of Goby and Fayetteville roads in College Park on Aug. 24. He died days later at a hospital.

Original story: Man shot during possible road rage incident in College Park

20-year-old Victor Isom has been arrested and charged with felony murder.

Cook's wife, family and friends gathered to release balloons in his honor.

Cook's wife, Nicole, says she forgives her husband's killer despite the impact on their family.

Those in attendance wore his favorite colors: black and white with a pop of red.