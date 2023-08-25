Expand / Collapse search
Man shot during possible road rage incident in College Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
College Park
FOX 5 Atlanta

COLLEGE PARK - A man was shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Thursday, according to the College Park Police Department.

CPPD says they responded to a person shot call at the intersection of Godby Road and West Fayetteville Road at approximately 10:25 a.m. Aug. 24. Upon arrival, they foud a man with a single gunshot to the head. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was shot during a possible road rage incident.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or about the person(s) responsible for this incident is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the College Park Tip Line 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477).