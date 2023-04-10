Man shot by deputies while serving arrest warrant at Hall County home

article

A man was shot and injured by Hall County deputies who were attempting to take him into custody Monday afternoon.

Jason William Grindle, 34, was wanted for aggravated assault, home invasion, armed robbery and exploitation of an elder person out of Stephens County and a Hall County arrest warrant.

Deputies went to arrest Grindle at a home located in the 2400 block of Brand Drive around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Deputies were being assisted by officers from the Gainesville Police Department and an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A law enforcement officers approached Grindle in the backyard, he pulled out a handgun, deputies say. That is when they opened fire.

Deputies say Grindle was shot more than once. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital. Deputies say he was talking and alert.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the use of force.

