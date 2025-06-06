Illegal tire dumping in DeKalb County: 3 people arrested

article

The Brief DeKalb County Police arrested three individuals for illegally dumping old tires in DeKalb County. Tires, dumped mostly at night, have created safety concerns, blocking fire lanes and posing a fire hazard, at a local preschool. While police continue their investigation, DeKalb County Code Compliance crews are working to remove the tires, though preschool staffers feel the cleanup has been too slow.



DeKalb County Police have arrested three individuals suspected of illegally dumping old tires in DeKalb County.

The arrests come after weeks of mounting frustration at Little Linguists International Preschool, located just off Covington Highway. Hundreds of old tires have been dumped outside a local preschool and other locations nearby.

PREVIOUS STORY: Illegal tire dumping plagues DeKalb County preschool, sparks safety concerns

What we know:

Earlier this month, staffers returned from Spring Break to find dozens of tires dumped outside the school’s front gate on East Clubhouse Circle — a problem they say has only worsened with time.

"This street was empty about two weeks ago," said Cierra Scott, a staff member at the preschool. "Throughout the last couple weeks, they have been dumping in the middle of the night."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

Police believe the individuals arrested are responsible for multiple incidents of illegal dumping across the area. In addition to the preschool, tires have also been left near a nearby apartment complex and next to a building destroyed by fire.

Courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

What they're saying:

Scott and her colleagues say the piles of tires have created not only an eyesore but also a serious safety concern.

"It is a nuisance, we don't want it here," Scott said. "We really just came back from Spring Break all refreshed and rejuvenated, and we saw this headache."

She also warned that the tire piles block critical access routes. "It's a fire hazard because if something were to happen, the people that live right there, this is their fire lane," Scott said.

The DeKalb County Police Department said they have been actively investigating the illegal dumping since school officials first raised concerns. In a statement, the agency confirmed its investigators are working to identify all responsible parties, while Code Compliance crews continue efforts to remove the dumped tires.

"DeKalb County Police have been actively investigating the reports of illegal tire dumping since school officials first reached out. DKPD has been responsive to the school every time they have made contact," the department said in an emailed statement. "While our investigators search for those responsible for the illegal dumping, DKPD says Code Compliance is working on removing the tires. DKPD is investigating similar reports at other locations in the area."

Staffers at the preschool told FOX 5 Atlanta that they believe the cleanup process has been too slow.

What we don't know:

At this time, DeKalb County police have not released the names or mug shots of the suspects. Check back for updates.