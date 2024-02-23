Man shot at same SW Atlanta apartment complex as 3-year-old earlier this week

Atlanta police responded to the second shooting in a week on Wednesday night at the Ashley Cascade apartment complex in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW.

Police say they responded to a person shot call at around 10:36 p.m. Feb. 21. Upon arrival, they found a male who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say it appears the victim and shooter knew each other. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

On Feb. 19, a 3-year-old was injured by gunfire at the same apartment complex.

Police say the child was outside when he or she was injured. The toddler is expected to survive their injuries.

A 17-year-old was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex in October 2023.

A 35-year-old man was shot during an argument on March 30, 2022, and 1 person died and 2 people were injured in a triple shooting at the complex in 2020.