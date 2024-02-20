3-year-old hit by stray bullet in SW Atlanta, police say

article

Gunfire in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent a toddler to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 they were called to the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW at around 5:40 p.m. to investigate reports of a child shot.

At the scene, officers found a 3-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the toddler to a local hospital. Officials say they are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators believe the child was outside at the southwest Atlanta apartment complex when someone started shooting.

Officers are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting and to identify the gunman.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.