Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police are out at multiple locations in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon investigating a triple shooting that killed at least one person.

It started at an apartment complex located along Kimberly Way SW. Atlanta police say they were dispatched around 4:28 p.m. to the scene.

Police said officers arrived to find a woman shot to the leg. The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

Officers said two other shooting victims were found about a mile northeast of the initial crime scene near the intersection of Cascade and Fairburn roads.

Police surround an SUV near the intersection of Cascade and Fairburn roads, about a mile from a reported scene that happened the afternoon of July 22, 2020. (Christopher Lawson / FOX 5)

Police said the two victims were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died.

Homicide detectives have since been brought in to investigate the shooting. Details leading up to the shooting, a motive behind it, and any information on a shooter was not immediately available.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.