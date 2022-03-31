Police: Argument at SW Atlanta apartments ends with 1 man shot, 1 arrested

article

An argument at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex ended with one man hospitalized and another man in custody, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Kimberly Way.

According to investigators, two men got into a dispute that escalated into gunfire.

The victim, described as a 35-year-old man, is currently being operated on at Grady Memorial Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Police say they arrested the other man but have not released his identity or what he is being charged with.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

